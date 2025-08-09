Congress to proceed with local body polls after August 15

HYDERABAD: Fresh off its three-day protest in New Delhi over enhanced reservations for Backward Classes (BCs), the ruling Congress has decided to go for the much-awaited local body elections in the state, insiders insist.

Sources said the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is likely to convene a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on August 13 or 14 to review the party’s protest in Delhi, counter-strategies of the BRS and BJP, and preparations for the polls to elect sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs across the state. The meeting date is expected to be finalised on Monday or Tuesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his Cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLCs and senior Congress leaders, staged protests in the national capital demanding that the Union government pass a bill sent by the Telangana Assembly and an Ordinance seeking to raise BC reservations to 42% as well as amend the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act to remove the 50% cap.

The government is likely to notify local body polls after August 15 or 18. The State Election Commission has reportedly completed arrangements to conduct elections for MPTC and ZPTC positions. Existing reservation patterns are expected to continue, with district election officers (usually collectors) tasked with finalising reservations at the village and mandal levels.

Although legislative attempts to mandate 42% BC reservations were not successful, Congress plans to implement this informally. The party also intends to challenge the BJP and BRS to adopt similar BC quotas while distributing tickets. BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has indicated that the party is open to allotting a large share of seats to BC candidates.

BRS leaders have suggested, without formal confirmation, that they may field more BC candidates than the Congress.