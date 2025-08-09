Hyderabad's Unistring Tech secures first prize for R&D excellence in defence

HYDERABAD: Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd has won the first prize in the SME category for excellence in R&D at the ELCINA defennovation awards 2025.

The award recognises the company’s indigenous development of a high-performance Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) jammer, a significant milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in advanced defense technologies, a release from the company said on Friday.

The CUAS jammer marks a major advancement in India’s electronic warfare capabilities. Designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones through non-kinetic electronic countermeasures, the system addresses growing threats from asymmetric aerial warfare targeting armed forces and critical infrastructure.