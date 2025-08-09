Hyderabad's Unistring Tech secures first prize for R&D excellence in defence

HYDERABAD: Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd has won the first prize in the SME category for excellence in R&D at the ELCINA defennovation awards 2025.
The award recognises the company’s indigenous development of a high-performance Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) jammer, a significant milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in advanced defense technologies, a release from the company said on Friday.
The CUAS jammer marks a major advancement in India’s electronic warfare capabilities. Designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones through non-kinetic electronic countermeasures, the system addresses growing threats from asymmetric aerial warfare targeting armed forces and critical infrastructure.
Unistring’s innovation leverages indigenous R&D and advanced RF signal processing techniques, aligning closely with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. The jammer safeguards high-value assets and personnel from surveillance, payload delivery, and swarm drone attacks-enhancing situational awareness and operational protection for defense forces.
“This recognition from ELCINA underscores our commitment to pioneering indigenous technologies that not only serve India’s defense needs but also pave the way for global competitiveness,” said Dr Nagendra Babu Samineni, managing director of Unistring Tech Solutions.
With this development, Unistring Tech Solutions not only fills a critical capability gap in the country’s defense architecture but also strengthens India’s position as a credible exporter of advanced electronic warfare systems. The CUAS jammer embodies technological sovereignty, mission adaptability, and operational superiority-key enablers of future-ready defense preparedness.