Singur dam water storage to be limited to 20 tmcft

SANGAREDDY: Following concerns raised by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) regarding structural issues at the Singur project, irrigation officials have directed dam authorities to limit water storage to 20 tmcft. Any excess inflow during the monsoon must be released downstream to ensure safety of the dam.

A team of senior irrigation officials, including Chief Engineer Md Amjad Hussain, Operations and Maintenance Engineer-in-Chief Srinivas, and Central Design Engineer-in-Chief Satyanarayana, inspected the Singur reservoir on Friday to assess the situation.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Hussain assured that although a portion of the left bund had experienced minor subsidence, there was no immediate threat to the reservoir. “All necessary precautions are being taken. Due to the current water level, repairs cannot be undertaken immediately, but the issue will be addressed during the summer,” he said. Authorities have been instructed to reinforce the affected area with additional sandbags as an interim measure.

Speaking to TNIE, Executive Engineer G Bheem confirmed that higher officials had mandated the 20 tmcft storage cap. He revealed that the problem had persisted for nearly six years, with sandbagging being carried out as per NDSA guidelines. A new bund to replace the existing one will be constructed during the summer months, he added.