Telangana HC stays CCLA proceedings in Sultanpally land dispute

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has granted interim suspension of the impugned proceedings dated April 3, 2025, issued by the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

The court issued notices to the principal secretary (Revenue), CCLA, RR district collector, Rajendranagar RDO, Shamshabad thahsildar, and four private respondents, directing them to file their responses in the matter.

The interim order came in a writ petition filed by A Krishna Reddy and another petitioner, challenging the April 3 proceedings of the CCLA. The petitioners sought to declare the order as illegal and arbitrary, alleging violations of the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattedar Pass Books Act, 2020, and their fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 300A of the Constitution of India.

The petitioners contended that the CCLA’s action infringed upon their rights to peaceful possession and enjoyment of their 14 acres and 25 guntas of land in different survey numbers at Sultanpally.