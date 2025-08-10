CM Revanth Reddy unveils plan for Gateway of Hyderabad with world-class tower at Gandhi Sarovar

HYDERABAD: A “Gateway of Hyderabad” is to be constructed on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at the proposed Gandhi Sarovar near Himayathsagar, as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

During a review meeting on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to create an eco-theme park on one side of the ORR and a large iconic tower on the other, facing Bapu Ghat. An elevated structure linking the two will form the “Gateway of Hyderabad.”

According to official sources, the chief minister has called for design proposals for both the gateway and the tower. He said the Bapu Ghat area should be developed into a world-class attraction, suggesting that the tower could be the tallest in the world, subject to feasibility and site conditions.

To improve connectivity, the chief minister proposed a new flyover from the approach road near Himayathsagar to Attapur, offering a direct link from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Gandhi Sarovar.

Revanth also said the Musi project should be planned to both control floods and supply drinking water. He asked officials to study international models for such projects and stressed on efficient use of water from Osmansagar and Himayathsagar to meet the city’s needs.

Plans include large underground water storage sumps on both sides of the Musi catchment area, with systems to transport water from these facilities. The chief minister directed that international-standard water flow studies be undertaken for the Gandhi Sarovar development and that work be expedited to allow tender invitations within two months.