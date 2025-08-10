Farmers wait for hours for urea, but government asserts ‘no shortage’ in Telangana's Rudrangi

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR : Despite waiting for hours in queues at fertiliser shops, several farmers in Rudrangi mandal could not get even a single urea bag due to the reported shortage. One farmer, cultivating paddy over three acres, said he needed three bags but was given only one.

However, District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, in a press release on Saturday, said there were sufficient fertiliser stocks in the district. “Fertiliser shortage in the mandal is false and intentional misinformation,” he added, urging farmers not to worry.

In Karimnagar’s Saidapur mandal on Saturday, the panic buying ensued after rumours spread about only 230 urea bags being available at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society.

Farmers even left their footwear in the queue to reserve their place. Police arrived, removed the footwear, and streamlined the distribution process.