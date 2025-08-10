Justice League| Pleas on land acquisition for RRR to be heard on August 11 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court will hear arguments on August 11 in a batch of petitions filed by more than 45 landowners and agriculturists challenging the state government’s move to acquire lands for the formation of a Greenfield Radial Road from the Outer Ring Road interchange at Raviryal to the Regional Ring Road at Amangal in Rangareddy district.
The petitions, filed nearly two months ago, had earlier come up for hearing but were adjourned after the Advocate General sought time to submit a detailed counter.
The landowners alleged that the acquisition process violates mandatory provisions of The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.
They contended that authorities, under the pretext of complying with Sections 16 to 18 of the Act, issued notices for Grama Sabhas and public hearings in May and June without first conducting the required census and household survey of affected families.
In its counter, the government maintained that Grama Sabhas were duly conducted and that objections raised by the petitioners were examined and addressed in accordance with the provisions of the law.
Interim stay on alienation of Gopanpally land
Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has granted an interim stay restraining the State government from alienating certain lands belonging to Bhagyanagar Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Gachibowli Mutually Aided Co-operative Housing Society to any third parties.
The Court also directed the respondents to file their counterclaims and posted the matter for further hearing on September 2. The Society moved the Court, challenging the State’s action through its Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, of issuing proceedings on June 23 that amended revenue entries by de-notifying part of its land from the prohibitory list under Section 22A of the Registration Act.
The disputed land totals 17 acres and 4 guntas, forming part of the Society’s total area of 22 acres and 20 guntas in Gopanpally village, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district.
The Society argued that the proceedings, which retained only 3 acres and 24 guntas in the prohibitory property list were illegal, arbitrary, violative of Articles 14 and 300A of the Constitution. After reviewing the petition, the Court granted interim relief, staying the alienation of the lands until further orders.