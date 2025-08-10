Justice League| Pleas on land acquisition for RRR to be heard on August 11 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court will hear arguments on August 11 in a batch of petitions filed by more than 45 landowners and agriculturists challenging the state government’s move to acquire lands for the formation of a Greenfield Radial Road from the Outer Ring Road interchange at Raviryal to the Regional Ring Road at Amangal in Rangareddy district.

The petitions, filed nearly two months ago, had earlier come up for hearing but were adjourned after the Advocate General sought time to submit a detailed counter.

The landowners alleged that the acquisition process violates mandatory provisions of The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

They contended that authorities, under the pretext of complying with Sections 16 to 18 of the Act, issued notices for Grama Sabhas and public hearings in May and June without first conducting the required census and household survey of affected families.

In its counter, the government maintained that Grama Sabhas were duly conducted and that objections raised by the petitioners were examined and addressed in accordance with the provisions of the law.