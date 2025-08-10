Rain triggers flood near Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana

KHAMMAM: A sudden and intense downpour in Bhadrachalam on Saturday overwhelmed the town’s drainage system, flooding key areas near the Rama temple. Dirty drainage water mixed with rainwater inundated the western steps of the temple and reached the Annadana Satram, where the water level rose to knee depth both inside and along the approach road.

Several residential colonies were also submerged, with muddy drainage water filling roads and leaving residents trapped inside their homes.

Officials said the situation worsened because the sluice gates at Karakatta were kept closed to prevent possible flooding from the Godavari River. This prevented drainage water from flowing out, causing it to back up and submerge the temple surroundings and multiple neighbourhoods.

The incident has once again highlighted the chaotic state of the town’s drainage network, with just one hour of rainfall enough to paralyse normal life in several localities.