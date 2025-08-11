CM Revanth Reddy visits flood-hit areas in Hyderabad, orders urgent interventions

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday made an unannounced visit to flood-affected areas in Balkampet and Ameerpet, taking stock of the situation and directing officials to implement immediate and long-term solutions.
Accompanied by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and other officials, the chief minister interacted with residents and assessed the drainage systems in submerged localities. His inspection revealed critical flaws in infrastructure that have exacerbated flooding, prompting swift directives for corrective action.
During his visit to Buddha Nagar, he discovered that the drainage canal was positioned higher than the colony road, obstructing water flow and worsening floods. Expressing concern over this engineering lapse, he ordered officials to immediately redesign the drainage network to ensure unobstructed water discharge.
At Gangubai Kunta, the residents informed the chief minister that some unscrupulous individuals converted the water body into a parking lot, aggravating water stagnation. Taking serious note of the issue, the chief minister instructed authorities to clear the encroachments without delay and restore the water body. He also directed officials to lay a trunk line as a permanent flood-prevention measure, asking for immediate action plans.
At Maitrivanam, he inspected chronic water stagnation points and discussed flood-related challenges with locals. He emphasised the need for sustainable solutions and issued specific instructions to officials for long-term mitigation strategies.
Revanth lends ear to schoolboy’s ordeals
During his visit, the chief minister noticed Jashwanth, a Class 7 student, and walked alongside him, listening to his ordeal. The boy shared how floodwaters had entered his home and swept away his school books. The chief minister assured him that the government would implement permanent measures to prevent such flooding in the future.
Later, Revanth Reddy wrote on X: “Conducted a surprise visit to Buddhanagar, Gangubai Basti in Balkampet, and Maitrivanam. Inspected ongoing flood prevention measures and drainage systems. Have given necessary suggestions to authorities on precautions and protocols for heavy rainfall. Also spoke directly with residents to understand their concerns.”
Master plan in work to ease traffic, flood woes
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday directed officials to work in full coordination to ensure city residents face no inconvenience during the ongoing monsoon season.
Reviewing precautionary measures within Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, the district in-charge minister emphasised controlling seasonal diseases and addressing rain-related issues.
GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan presented ongoing measures, including road repairs, stormwater drain works, desilting operations, catch-pit installation, and road safety drives in coordination with HYDRAA. HMWSSB managing director Ashok Reddy said sites where sewage and stormwater flows mix had been identified, with plans to separate the systems to prevent overflow.
The minister instructed all departments to enhance coordination and operational efficiency. Leaves for all employees have been cancelled until the end of the monsoon season.
Speaking to reporters, Prabhakar said the chief minister had already issued directives to prevent rain-related disruption, and this year there had been no loss of life or property. He noted that while intense short-duration rains still caused local flooding and traffic snarls, a master plan was being prepared to permanently address long-standing traffic congestion and flood-prone areas.