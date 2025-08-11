CM Revanth Reddy visits flood-hit areas in Hyderabad, orders urgent interventions

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday made an unannounced visit to flood-affected areas in Balkampet and Ameerpet, taking stock of the situation and directing officials to implement immediate and long-term solutions.

Accompanied by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and other officials, the chief minister interacted with residents and assessed the drainage systems in submerged localities. His inspection revealed critical flaws in infrastructure that have exacerbated flooding, prompting swift directives for corrective action.

During his visit to Buddha Nagar, he discovered that the drainage canal was positioned higher than the colony road, obstructing water flow and worsening floods. Expressing concern over this engineering lapse, he ordered officials to immediately redesign the drainage network to ensure unobstructed water discharge.

At Gangubai Kunta, the residents informed the chief minister that some unscrupulous individuals converted the water body into a parking lot, aggravating water stagnation. Taking serious note of the issue, the chief minister instructed authorities to clear the encroachments without delay and restore the water body. He also directed officials to lay a trunk line as a permanent flood-prevention measure, asking for immediate action plans.

At Maitrivanam, he inspected chronic water stagnation points and discussed flood-related challenges with locals. He emphasised the need for sustainable solutions and issued specific instructions to officials for long-term mitigation strategies.