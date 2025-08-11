Experts warn of risks in unsafe plastic surgeries

HYDERABAD: Surgeons emphasised the urgent need for safety in plastic surgeries, noting that negligence could lead to serious complications and infections. This was a key takeaway from the two-day SafePlast-2025 conference, held at T-Hub on August 9 and 10, which saw participation from over 120 plastic surgeons and dermatologists from across India.

Speaking at the event, renowned Dubai-based senior plastic surgeon Dr Sanjay Parashar said, “Plastic and aesthetic surgeries are highly complex.

It’s important to know how to address issues if they occur and to identify the root cause. Post-treatment infections are a risk, and preventing them is essential, he added.

“Liposuction, cosmetic surgeries, facial corrections (like nose, chin, cheeks), and hair transplants are extremely delicate and must be handled with utmost care, prioritising patient safety.”

Dr Gurukarna Vemula, managing director of a plastic surgery centre, said it was important for patients to do a background check of the plastic surgeons they would visit for treatment.

He cautioned that “many problems arise when untrained practitioners perform such treatments. Some hair transplant patients develop scalp infections; Botox, fillers, and laser treatments can also have side effects. To avoid these, patients must choose the right doctor.”