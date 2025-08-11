Telangana Dy CM Bhatti urges AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to halt Srisailam water diversion via Pothireddypadu

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to immediately stop diverting 11 tmcft of water per day through the Pothireddypadu lift system from the upper reaches of the Srisailam Dam.

“If 11 tmcft is diverted daily, farmers in Nalgonda and Khammam will suffer severe losses. The Srisailam project will be emptied in just 25 days. If there is genuine concern for tribals, the height of the Polavaram project should be reduced to save two lakh acres from submergence. The (Telangana) government will never agree to Banakacherla,” he said.

Speaking at a massive public meeting in Vangaveedu of Madhira mandal, after laying the foundation stone for the Rs 600 crore Jawahar Lift Irrigation Scheme, Vikramarka said that while just 1 tmcft released daily through the left canal of Nagarjunasagar project irrigates lakhs of acres. “A grave injustice to Telangana farmers”.

He thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy for fighting in the courts. Recalling the UPA era, Bhatti said he had appealed to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to exclude seven tribal mandals in Bhadrachalam from Polavaram’s submergence area.