Heavy rain alert for Telangana; low-pressure likely over Bay of Bengal by August 13

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several parts of Telangana, forecasting intense spells in some districts for August 12 and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations on August 13. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h are likely in many districts over the next three days.

The IMD said a low-pressure area is expected to form over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by August 13. This weather system, combined with an active monsoon trough, is likely to enhance rainfall activity across the state.

At present, the monsoon trough runs from Amritsar through Chandigarh, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Jalpaiguri, and extends east-northeast to Arunachal Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation is also present over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, tilting southwards with height between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Light to moderate rain is expected in all districts over the next three days, with some areas likely to receive more intense downpours. Residents are advised to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying areas.