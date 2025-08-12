Telangana government to set up panel to end film workers’ strike

HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday announced that the state government will constitute a committee to resolve the ongoing strike by Telugu film industry workers. The committee will hold discussions with all stakeholders to work out an amicable settlement, he said, expressing hope that film shootings would resume from Wednesday.

The Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation (TFIEF) has been on strike for the past eight days, demanding a 30% wage hike. Against this backdrop, TFIEF representatives met minister Venkat Reddy at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, the minister urged both producers and cine workers to show flexibility and end the strike. “The government stands with the workers, but they must also consider the concerns of small producers. Only discussions can lead to a solution. A strike is not the right path to resolve issues,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s vision to make Hyderabad a global film hub, Venkat Reddy stressed the importance of safeguarding the city’s reputation as a prime destination for the cinema and entertainment industry. He noted that Telangana’s scenic locations have the potential to attract filmmakers, boost tourism, create jobs, and generate revenue for local communities.

The minister also said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to providing housing for economically weaker cine workers and improving amenities to enhance their quality of life.

Telangana State Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju emphasised the need for unity within the industry and urged collective support for the government’s vision.

Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta and representatives of various film associations also attended the meeting.