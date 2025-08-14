CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to prepare plans for allocation of Bhudhaar numbers

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to prepare a detailed plan for allocation of Bhudhaar numbers for lands across the state.

During a review meeting he held with the officials of the Revenue and Housing departments at the Command Control Centre here, the chief minister enquired about the status of the applications received during the recently held revenue meetings and instructed the officials to develop a mechanism for speedy completion of mutations and registration of inherited properties.

The surveys conducted by the licensed surveyors and the scrutiny of reports was also discussed at the meeting. The officials were ordered to complete the scrutiny process expeditiously with the help of regular surveys.

The officials briefed the chief minister about the plans to construct integrated sub-registrar offices.

Revanth reviewed the design of the 10 new sub-registrar offices to be constructed soon in the Core Urban Areas. He suggested that facilities like parking, canteen and other basic infrastructure be provided at these offices for the convenience of visitors. The CM stressed that these offices should be people-friendly.

Indiramma houses inauguration soon

When officials informed him about the completion of Indiramma houses in several districts across the state, the CM instructed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for their inauguration by the end of August.

He also asked officials to resolve the problems in the joint venture projects taken up by the Housing Board in Hyderabad.

Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Principal Secretaries to the CM V Seshadri, KS Srinivasa Raju, Secretary to CM Manik Raj, CCLA Secretary DS Lokesh Kumar, Special Secretary for Registrations & Stamps Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Special Secretary for Housing VP Gautam and others were present on the occasion.