GHMC vows pothole-free roads for smooth Ganesh processions

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner N Ravi Kiran on Wednesday directed that all procession routes for the Ganesh Festival be cleared of potholes and that tree branches be pruned.

In a review meeting, he also instructed the electrical department to set up temporary lighting on all approach roads and near temporary ponds. The sanitation plan will |include supervision of Ganesh Action Teams (GATs) and ensuring cleanliness at ponds.

It will provide mobile toilets with cleaning agencies, along with banners displaying contact details. Further, waste drums and workers will be stationed at prasadam and drinking water points, and extra Ramky vehicles will operate around the clock for clearance at transfer stations.

For Ganesh pandals, Ravi Kiran recommended providing organisers’ contact numbers to the police, coordinating waste storage arrangements with GHMC vehicles, installing CCTV cameras, keeping small fire extinguishers readily available, ensuring devotees dispose of food and water packets in bins, and avoiding the use of materials that make it difficult to clean.