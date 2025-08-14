Incessant rains flood Nalgonda, Yadadri districts of Telangana

NALGONDA/SANGAREDDY/ADILABAD/KARIMNAGAR: Two days of incessant rains left several parts of the undivided Nalgonda district submerged, with streams and rivulets overflowing and traffic halted in many areas.
In Yadadri district, floodwaters are flowing over low-level bridges on the Juloor–Budhan Pochampally and Sangem–Choutuppal roads, forcing authorities to stop traffic. Similar conditions were reported on the Tungapadu–Ramannapeta and Lavudithanda–Adavidevulapally roads in Nalgonda district.
In Madugulapally mandal, the Seshileti stream is flowing heavily over the Peddapuram and Ramdasthanda roads, bringing traffic to a standstill.
In Mattampally mandal, floodwaters have inundated the bridge leading to Raghunathapalem, prompting its closure.
Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, relocate to safer areas if necessary, and postpone non-essential travel, as further rainfall is expected. Incessant rainfall has resulted in heavy flood water inflow into the Singur project.
On Wednesday evening, officials opened one crest gate to allow a discharge of 8,989 cusecs downstream through the power plant to manage the rising water levels. The gates of Narinja project in Zaheerabad were also opened to release excess water.
Heavy inflows into reservoirs
Recent rains over the past two days have brought much-needed relief and cheer to farmers awaiting irrigation for Kharif cultivation. Mid Manair Reservoir in Rajanna-Sircilla district and Lower Manair Dam are receiving steady inflows.
Meanwhile, the Sripada Yellampalli Project in Peddapalli district has released about 9,450 cusecs of water to the Nandi Medaram tank. Irrigation authorities have started three pumps to divert this water to the Gayatri pump house in Ramadugu mandal, from where it will be released into MMR.
However, the heavy rainfall has caused disruptions across the erstwhile Karimnagar district over the past 24 hours, affecting road connectivity and raising concerns in low-lying areas.
Road connectivity between Paruvelli and Ganneruvaram was cut off after rainwater submerged a low-level culvert. At the Ganneruvaram mandal headquarters, floodwaters over a culvert halted vehicular movement. In one unusual incident, a groom who needed to reach his wedding venue on time was carried across the submerged culvert by the bride’s relatives, allowing the ceremony to proceed as planned.
The highest rainfall was recorded at Pochampalli in Manakondur mandal with 119.5 mm, followed by Srirampur in Peddapalli (105.3 mm), Ramagiri (88.8 mm), Karimnagar (86.5 mm), Manthani Mutharam (84 mm), and Akenapalli (81.6 mm).
Normal life hit
Heavy rainfall since Tuesday night disrupted normal life in the erstwhile Adilabad district, with river water inundating low-lying areas, overflowing bridges, and halting transportation. Flood water entered colonies in Ward No 9 of Bellampelli municipality, and the Thandoor IB Kothapalli railway underbridge was submerged, bringing traffic to a standstill.
Electricity staffers brave flooded tank to restore power in Siddipet
Hyderabad/Siddipet: In a remarkable display of commitment to duty, electricity staff in the Baswapur section of Siddipet district waded into a flooded tank to restore power to three villages after heavy rains and strong winds caused a major outage. The incident occurred when the 11 kV Lakshmipur feeder conductor snapped near the Nagasamudram tank, cutting off electricity supply.
Upon receiving the complaint, lineman Haimuddin, assistant lineman Rajender, and village electricity worker Harish entered the water, climbed an electric pole, and repaired the line, restoring supply to the affected villages. Appreciating their courage and dedication, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka posted on X: “Proud of our lineman, Haimuddin garu from Siddipet, who braved floodwaters to restore power.
Your courage reflects the spirit of Telangana’s Energy Department. While we serve the people with dedication, we must always keep safety first.” Recognising their efforts, Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui, specially invited the three workers to a video conference attended by directors, chief engineers, and superintending engineers, and congratulated them in front of all participants.
Govt moves pregnant women to hospitals
Sangareddy: After the Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall across the state for the next three days, officials have initiated precautionary measures to ensure the safety of pregnant women. A total of 27 women from 20 tribal hamlets in Narayanakhed and surrounding areas, who are due to deliver this month, are being shifted to nearby hospitals. This move follows an incident on August 10, when a tribal woman from Munyanayak Tanda in Nagalgidda mandal gave birth while trying to reach an ambulance. With no proper roads or transport, her husband carried her on his back for nearly two kilometres, but she delivered a baby girl en route to a hospital.