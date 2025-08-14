Incessant rains flood Nalgonda, Yadadri districts of Telangana

NALGONDA/SANGAREDDY/ADILABAD/KARIMNAGAR: Two days of incessant rains left several parts of the undivided Nalgonda district submerged, with streams and rivulets overflowing and traffic halted in many areas.

In Yadadri district, floodwaters are flowing over low-level bridges on the Juloor–Budhan Pochampally and Sangem–Choutuppal roads, forcing authorities to stop traffic. Similar conditions were reported on the Tungapadu–Ramannapeta and Lavudithanda–Adavidevulapally roads in Nalgonda district.

In Madugulapally mandal, the Seshileti stream is flowing heavily over the Peddapuram and Ramdasthanda roads, bringing traffic to a standstill.

In Mattampally mandal, floodwaters have inundated the bridge leading to Raghunathapalem, prompting its closure.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, relocate to safer areas if necessary, and postpone non-essential travel, as further rainfall is expected. Incessant rainfall has resulted in heavy flood water inflow into the Singur project.

On Wednesday evening, officials opened one crest gate to allow a discharge of 8,989 cusecs downstream through the power plant to manage the rising water levels. The gates of Narinja project in Zaheerabad were also opened to release excess water.