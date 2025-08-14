Nalgonda fast-track court awards death penalty in rape, POCSO case after decade-long trial

NALGONDA: A fast-track court for Rape and POCSO Act cases in Nalgonda has sentenced a 24-year-old accused, Md Mukarram, to death by hanging for raping and murdering a minor girl.

Additional District Judge N Rojaramani pronounced the verdict on Thursday, bringing to an end a trial that had continued for the last ten years.

According to the prosecution, Mukarram, a butcher from Nalgonda town, raped a 12-year-old girl on 28 April 2013. The girl had reportedly told her mother that she was going to a friend’s house but did not return home. Her body was found in a nala (drain) the following day.

Investigations revealed that the accused, after raping and murdering the girl, dumped her body in a nearby nala.

The court held the accused guilty of offences punishable under Sections 376-A, 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Accordingly, he was convicted under Section 235(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for the said offences.