Red alert in place, but Hyderabad remains mostly dry

HYDERABAD: Although a red alert was issued by the Metrological department on Wednesday, the city experienced only light to moderate rainfall with Rajendranagar receiving 50.5 mm, Bahadurpura (49.3 mm), Gachibowli (40.5 mm), Charminar (40.3 mm). For Thursday, the weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in the city.

HYDRAA into action

In view of the weather department’s warnings, HYDRAA has gone on high alert and is working round-the-clock to ensure smooth operations. Teams are actively clearing garbage from catchpits and culverts to prevent waterlogging and allow floodwaters to drain quickly.

It has identified 436 areas in the city prone to flooding, of which 150 have been marked as highly problematic. Heavy motors have been deployed there along with other flood mitigation measures. Similar arrangements have been made in another 142 locations, while 144 moderately vulnerable areas are being monitored with preventive measures in place.

Currently, 51 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams and 150 monsoon emergency teams are in the field, with a total of 3,565 personnel on duty. Additionally, nine boats have been kept ready and moved to vulnerable areas.

GHMC Commissioner alerts officials

Under the directives of GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and ward officials have implemented precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property. The GHMC is equipped to handle any emergency situation that may arise.

Power supply to be monitored

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana limited has been put on high alert. Engineers and staff have been instructed to compulsorily stay at their headquarters and be available 24 hours a day.

The company has allocated approximately 200 officers and staff from various other departments from the Corporate Office, as well as other Zonal and Circle Offices, to field level operations circles. To monitor power supply in government hospitals within the company’s jurisdiction, O&M staff have been appointed to be available 24 hours a day.

Health dept ramps up efforts to battle rains

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has directed health officials to remain on high alert and ensure all state-run health facilities are fully prepared.