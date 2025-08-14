SC order on MLC nominations a slap on face of Congress, BJP: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday described the Supreme Court order on nomination of two MLCs as “a slap in the face of both the Congress and the BJP”.

The apex court issued an order modifying its earlier interim directive on the nomination of Prof M Kodandaram Reddy and Amer Ali Khan to the state Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.

In a press statement, Rama Rao said that the Supreme Court declaring invalid the appointments of Kodandaram and Amer Ali as MLCs under the Governor’s quota by the state government was a slap in the face for both the BJP and the Congress.

He claimed the two Delhi-based parties have been misusing the Constitutional institutions and making a mockery of democracy.

Rama Rao criticised the then Governor for ignoring the recommendation of the previous democratically elected BRS government to nominate Dasoju Sravan and Satyanarayana to the State Legislative Council.

He alleged that the Modi government at the Centre had used the Governor’s office as a tool to trouble the KCR government.

He further accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of exposing his anti-BC stance by recommending two other names while the proposals from his own government were still pending.

Rama Rao, however, said that the Supreme Court’s order made it clear that the actions of both the BJP and the Congress were unconstitutional.