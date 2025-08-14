Telangana rolls out tourist police for safety of visitors

HYDERABAD: A dedicated Tourist Police unit will soon be deployed to enhance the safety and security of visitors at major destinations across Telangana, announced Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender.

He made the announcement during a coordination meeting on Wednesday between the Police Department and the Telangana Tourism Department at the DGP Office.

In the first phase, 80 police personnel will be assigned to the Tourism Department, with a comprehensive Tourist Police system expected to be in place by World Tourism Day on September 27.

Units will be stationed at key attractions including Ananthagiri, Somasila, Ramappa, Yadagirigutta, Pochampally, Nagarjunasagar, Buddhavanam, Bhadrachalam, Amrabad, and other prominent sites.

The DGP assured full cooperation from the Police Department in promoting tourism while ensuring visitor safety.

He recommended that the Tourism Department prepare standard operating procedures for issuing shooting permits and hosting special events, enabling timely and effective security.

Film producers and event organisers were advised to inform authorities in advance for adequate arrangements.

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan highlighted several initiatives planned to boost tourism, stressing the importance of Tourist Police in protecting visitors to spiritual, medical, and recreational destinations, thereby attracting both domestic and international travellers.