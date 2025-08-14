Two dead as rain batters rural Telangana; Hyderabad escapes heavy spell

HYDERABAD: Relentless rains pounded large parts of Telangana for the third straight day on Wednesday, leaving two people dead, disrupting road and rail traffic, and cutting off several villages. However, Hyderabad was largely spared the worst, recording only light to moderate showers till late evening.

In stark contrast, districts in the state’s north faced widespread flooding as local streams and rivulets overflowed, submerging low-lying areas and halting movement on multiple routes.

Heavy inflows into reservoirs saw all 26 gates of Nagarjunasagar lifted, while Srisailam also reached full capacity, prompting hydel power generation in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The rains, triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, intensified from Tuesday night, lashing erstwhile Adilabad, Nalgonda, Warangal and Sangareddy districts. In Vikarabad, downpours continued into Wednesday night. In Khammam district, water was seen flowing over the Kattaleru check dam in Yerrupalem mandal, while residents of low-lying Kodad areas were moved to shelters.