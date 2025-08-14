Wildlife aid: Centre allocated Rs 47 crore to Telangana, but released just Rs 15 crore

HYDERABAD: Though the Centre had allocated a total of Rs 47.38 crore to Telangana under the Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (IDWH) scheme over the past five years, it released just Rs 15.47 crore (about 32%) to the state owing to either lack of Annual Plan of Operation (APO) or submission of incomplete proposals.
The IDWH scheme covers two sub-programmes — Development of Wildlife Habitats, and Project Tiger & Elephant, which are aimed at habitat conservation, anti-poaching measures, eco-development and mitigating human-wildlife conflicts.
According to data tabled in Lok Sabha, under the Development of Wildlife Habitats sub-scheme, Telangana received an allocation of Rs 1.13 crore in 2020–21, of which Rs 0.37 crore was released. For the next four years (2021–22 to 2024–25) there was no allocation or releases recorded for the state.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change clarified that “0.00” entries indicate that either the Annual Plan of Operation (APO) was not received for the state or incomplete proposals were submitted.
Under the Project Tiger & Elephant sub-scheme, the state was allocated Rs 14.34 crore in 2020–21, with Rs 3.52 crore released. In 2021–22, while the allocation was Rs 9.87 crore, only Rs 5.43 crore was released.
No funds were allocated in 2022–23. Allocations resumed in 2023–24, when Telangana got Rs 11.82 crore but received only Rs 3.23 crore.
In 2024–25, the state was allocated Rs 10.21 crore, with a release of Rs 2.92 crore.
Kawal, Amrabad reserves rely on Central funding
Environmentalists say such procedural issues are depriving the state of crucial conservation resources.
“Wildlife conservation is time-sensitive. If project approvals are delayed or funds remain unused, we lose ground to poaching, encroachment, and habitat degradation,” said a member of the Telangana State Board for Wildlife.
Telangana has key tiger habitats like Kawal and Amrabad tiger reserves, which rely heavily on central funding for patrolling, habitat improvement and community outreach. Experts note that the shortfall in releases could impact ongoing anti-poaching operations and eco-tourism development.
Nationally, the number of Protected Areas has grown from 745 in 2014 to 1,134 by February 2025, with an additional 18,324 sq km brought under protection in the last decade. India’s tiger reserves have increased from 48 to 58 in this period.