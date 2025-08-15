Boulder-slide halts traffic at Narsingi in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Traffic on the busy Manchirevula service road at Narsingi came to a halt on Thursday evening after two large boulders slid down from the elevated ground beside the carriageway.

The smaller boulder crossed the central divider and came to rest midway on the opposite lane, while the larger one partially blocked one track.

Madhapur ACP (Traffic) K Satyanarayana told TNIE that the larger boulder, estimated to weigh between 100 and 150 tonnes, slid first but stopped at the edge of the road.

A smaller boulder, weighing about 15 to 20 tonnes, followed and rolled across the divider onto the opposite lane.

“The incessant rain has loosened the soil, which caused the larger boulder to move first. As it was heavier, it did not reach the carriageway, but the smaller one crossed over,” he said.

No vehicles were passing at the time, and there were no injuries. Traffic was diverted for several hours while the obstruction was cleared.