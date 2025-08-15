CM Revanth Reddy presses Centre to approve 42 per cent BC Reservation in I-Day speech

HYDERABAD: On the 79th Independence Day, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy used his address to press the Centre for swift approval of the state’s landmark bills providing 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, education, and employment. Passed by the State Assembly on March 17, the legislation was framed on the basis of BCs constituting 56.33% of the population, thus highlighting the caste survey. “We have done our part scientifically and transparently. Now, the Centre must act quickly to enable implementation,” the CM urged. He was speaking after hoisting a flag at historic Golkonda fort in Hyderabad on Friday (August 15).
The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, underscored the Congress government’s commitment to social justice, noting Telangana was the first state in India to implement Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-categorisation in accordance with a Supreme Court verdict, dividing 59 sub-castes into three groups.
Turning to fiscal realities, the CM painted a grim picture of the state’s inherited debt burden. “When we assumed office, Telangana was weighed down by Rs 8,21,652 crore in debts and arrears,” he said. Of this, Rs 6,71,757 crore were borrowings, Rs 40,154 crore were dues to employees and schemes, and Rs 1,09,740 crore pertained to SC/ST sub-plan, Singareni, and electricity sector liabilities. The government has since serviced Rs 2,20,676 crore, including Rs 1,32,498 crore in principal and Rs 88,178 crore in interest, while striving to maintain welfare commitments.
Revanth Reddy emphasised that despite the financial strain, the state continues to invest heavily in welfare, notably in women’s empowerment. Under the “Mahalaxmi” free bus travel scheme, launched within 48 hours of assuming office, over 200 crore zero-fare tickets have been issued, saving women Rs 6,790 crore collectively. “This is not just about free travel—it is about financial independence, educational access, and social mobility for women,” he said, adding that the initiative has also revived the state’s RTC.
The CM reaffirmed the government’s ambitious target of making one crore women crorepatis, backed by a total Rs 46,689 crore allocation for women’s welfare and development.
Other women-focused initiatives include enhanced access to healthcare through an expanded Aarogyasri insurance limit (Rs 10 lakh) and improved mobility enabling higher attendance of girls in government schools, he noted.
Linking social empowerment with economic transformation, the CM reiterated his “TelanganaRising – 2047” vision, aiming to make the state a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2035 and a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047. “We have a will, and we have a vision. Despite the debt burden, we will not stop until Telangana stands number one on the world stage,” he concluded.