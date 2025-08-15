CM Revanth Reddy presses Centre to approve 42 per cent BC Reservation in I-Day speech

HYDERABAD: On the 79th Independence Day, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy used his address to press the Centre for swift approval of the state’s landmark bills providing 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, education, and employment. Passed by the State Assembly on March 17, the legislation was framed on the basis of BCs constituting 56.33% of the population, thus highlighting the caste survey. “We have done our part scientifically and transparently. Now, the Centre must act quickly to enable implementation,” the CM urged. He was speaking after hoisting a flag at historic Golkonda fort in Hyderabad on Friday (August 15).

The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, underscored the Congress government’s commitment to social justice, noting Telangana was the first state in India to implement Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-categorisation in accordance with a Supreme Court verdict, dividing 59 sub-castes into three groups.

Turning to fiscal realities, the CM painted a grim picture of the state’s inherited debt burden. “When we assumed office, Telangana was weighed down by Rs 8,21,652 crore in debts and arrears,” he said. Of this, Rs 6,71,757 crore were borrowings, Rs 40,154 crore were dues to employees and schemes, and Rs 1,09,740 crore pertained to SC/ST sub-plan, Singareni, and electricity sector liabilities. The government has since serviced Rs 2,20,676 crore, including Rs 1,32,498 crore in principal and Rs 88,178 crore in interest, while striving to maintain welfare commitments.