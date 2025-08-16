Secunderabad Sessions Court rejects bail for prime accused, son

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Sessions Court has refused to grant bail to the prime accused, Pachipala Namratha, and her son, Pachipala SS Jayanth Krishna (A2), in connection with the inter-state surrogacy and child trafficking racket allegedly operated by Srushti Fertility Centre.

Opposing their bail plea, the additional public prosecutor told the court that digital evidence was yet to be collected and that police were still in the process of identifying more victims through DNA tests.

The additional public prosecutor said the accused were also involved in several other cases, and their custodial interrogation was essential for the ongoing investigation. He argued that granting them bail at this stage would hamper the probe.

Counsel for the accused argued that the DNA test reports lacked credibility since they were conducted in a private laboratory. He also informed the court that Jayanth Krishna’s wedding was scheduled to take place on August 14 in Vijayawada. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected the bail petitions of the accused.