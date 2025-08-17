No NOC, no power to highrises: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ruled that electricity supply to multi-storey buildings cannot be released without an occupancy or completion certificate from municipal authorities.
Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka gave the ruling while disposing of a petition filed by Mohammed Arif Rizwan, who sought power supply to his property at Himayathnagar, Hyderabad, without producing the certificate.
Rizwan, represented by counsel Mohd Habeebuddin, argued that his building, consisting of a stilt and five upper floors, had been constructed as per the sanctioned GHMC plan. He said all charges had been paid and sanction for power supply was issued on January 7, 2025. He pointed out that in earlier cases the court had permitted electricity release on the basis of an undertaking to furnish the certificate later.
Counsel for TGSPDCL, N Sreedhar Reddy, opposed the request, stating that in most cases where relaxations were granted, beneficiaries failed to later submit occupancy certificates but continued to enjoy uninterrupted supply. He added that the sanction letter itself required the certificate before releasing service to buildings above 10 metres in height.
Court cannot remain mute spectator, says HC judge
Justice Nagesh noted that many builders deviate from approved plans, raise extra floors illegally, and later seek regularisation. He observed that earlier relaxations had been misused. “This court cannot be a mute spectator and does not want to encourage such activity in the interest of society at large,” he said.
The court directed the petitioner to first approach GHMC for the occupancy certificate. TGSPDCL would then be required to consider release of electricity strictly in accordance with law.