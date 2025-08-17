No NOC, no power to highrises: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ruled that electricity supply to multi-storey buildings cannot be released without an occupancy or completion certificate from municipal authorities.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka gave the ruling while disposing of a petition filed by Mohammed Arif Rizwan, who sought power supply to his property at Himayathnagar, Hyderabad, without producing the certificate.

Rizwan, represented by counsel Mohd Habeebuddin, argued that his building, consisting of a stilt and five upper floors, had been constructed as per the sanctioned GHMC plan. He said all charges had been paid and sanction for power supply was issued on January 7, 2025. He pointed out that in earlier cases the court had permitted electricity release on the basis of an undertaking to furnish the certificate later.