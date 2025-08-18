Grand entry but a lonely exit

An important minister generously offered a ride to a fellow party bigwig for a grand wedding on Sunday. The two arrived in style, flashing smiles for the cameras and soaking up the limelight. But the real twist came after lunch. Once the minister polished off the biryani and sweets, he slipped into his convoy and sped off, leaving his poor colleague stranded like leftover dessert. With no car and no choice, the leader had to hitchhike back home. After all, in politics, the journey together ends sooner than you think.

High table, shaky chairs

At the recent ‘At Home’ hosted at Raj Bhavan for Independence Day, many eyes turned to one particular table. Seated together, deep in conversation, were none other than the two MLCs whose future in the Council has become uncertain after a recent Supreme Court ruling. Guests who walked up to greet them couldn’t resist the obvious question: “So, what’s next?”

Inputs: B Kartheek, Manda Ravinder Reddy