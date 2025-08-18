Rain plays havoc on crops in 11K acres in Telangana

ADILABAD/NIZAMABAD/KHAMMAM: In the wake of heavy rains lashing the state, several districts are reporting widespread crop damage, while others are experiencing heavy inflows into reservoirs, prompting authorities to keep residents on high alert.

Heavy rains have severely impacted the agriculture sector across Adilabad district, damaging approximately 11,900 acres of crops, primarily cotton. Adilabad Rural mandal saw the worst damage (2,600 acres), followed by Talamadugu (2,100 acres) and Utnoor (800 acres). Most affected areas are along riverbanks, where floodwaters submerged fields.

District Agriculture Officer Sridhar Swamy submitted a preliminary report to the government on crop damage, with a final survey pending. Collector Rajarshi Shah, along with officials, inspected affected areas and directed various departments to provide relief and repair infrastructure as per government guidelines.

In Nirmal district, two NDRF teams continued searching for T. Gangadhar, who was swept away while fishing near the Kadam project on Sunday.

District officials inspected flooded bridges and agricultural fields and interacted with affected villagers. Authorities advised residents to stay alert, as rains are expected until August 20.

Meanwhile, rising water levels in Kadam, Swarna, and Sriramsagar projects led to increased downstream discharge of floodwater. Residents, particularly farmers and fishermen, were warned against entering low-lying areas.

Godavari water levels rise

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Godavari’s level rose to 34 feet at Bhadrachalam. Authorities restricted bathing near the ghat steps and placed the district under red alert. In Cherla mandal, Taliperu project gates were raised by two feet to release water downstream.

Singur canal breached

A breach in the left bank canal of the Singur project flooded nearby fields. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited the site and instructed officials to take up urgent repairs.