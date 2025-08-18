Rain plays havoc on crops in 11K acres in Telangana

ADILABAD/NIZAMABAD/KHAMMAM: In the wake of heavy rains lashing the state, several districts are reporting widespread crop damage, while others are experiencing heavy inflows into reservoirs, prompting authorities to keep residents on high alert.
Heavy rains have severely impacted the agriculture sector across Adilabad district, damaging approximately 11,900 acres of crops, primarily cotton. Adilabad Rural mandal saw the worst damage (2,600 acres), followed by Talamadugu (2,100 acres) and Utnoor (800 acres). Most affected areas are along riverbanks, where floodwaters submerged fields.
District Agriculture Officer Sridhar Swamy submitted a preliminary report to the government on crop damage, with a final survey pending. Collector Rajarshi Shah, along with officials, inspected affected areas and directed various departments to provide relief and repair infrastructure as per government guidelines.
In Nirmal district, two NDRF teams continued searching for T. Gangadhar, who was swept away while fishing near the Kadam project on Sunday.
District officials inspected flooded bridges and agricultural fields and interacted with affected villagers. Authorities advised residents to stay alert, as rains are expected until August 20.
Meanwhile, rising water levels in Kadam, Swarna, and Sriramsagar projects led to increased downstream discharge of floodwater. Residents, particularly farmers and fishermen, were warned against entering low-lying areas.
Godavari water levels rise
In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Godavari’s level rose to 34 feet at Bhadrachalam. Authorities restricted bathing near the ghat steps and placed the district under red alert. In Cherla mandal, Taliperu project gates were raised by two feet to release water downstream.
Singur canal breached
A breach in the left bank canal of the Singur project flooded nearby fields. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited the site and instructed officials to take up urgent repairs.
No orange or red alert for Hyderabad, heavy rains forecast for other districts
Hyderabad: While several districts in the state are witnessing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, the state capital is not under any orange or red alert, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has issued a red alert for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts, where very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places.
An orange alert is in place for Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued for Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Warangal, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places.
In addition, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely to occur in all districts, including Hyderabad. Hyderabad remained mostly dry. Within GHMC limits, the highest rainfall of 8 mm was recorded in Quthbullapur, while the city average was 0.1 mm against the normal of 4.9 mm.
The highest maximum temperature in the city was 28.8°C at Nampally. Cumulatively, from June 1 to August 17, Telangana has received 549.8 mm of rainfall, which is 15% above normal. The GHMC area has recorded 499.9 mm, showing a 33% excess over the normal 375.3 mm for the period.
Deficient rainfall in 13 mandals in Nizamabad
Despite several parts of the state received sufficient rain, 13 mandals in Nizamabad district remain under the deficient rainfall category. Of the district’s 33 mandals, 19 fall under the normal category, 13 under deficient category, The Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Pochampad, is receiving substantial inflows from upstream Maharashtra. Due to the heavy inflows, tourists began arriving at Pochampad in Nizamabad district from Sunday morning, eager to enjoy the scenic beauty of the reservoir.