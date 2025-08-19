AI-powered citizen services to 1 crore people by 2027: Sridhar

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government aims to deliver AI-powered citizen services to one crore people by 2027, asserted IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday.
Speaking at the Dr MCR HRD Institute after inaugurating a three-day training programme for 250 officials from 20 departments, Sridhar Babu recalled that the state government aims to build a $5 billion AI economy, backed by initiatives such as an AI City, an AI University and an AI Innovation Hub.
The training programme is being organised by the Emerging Technologies Wing under the theme “AI-led Digital Transformation — Champions & Catalysts”.
It will provide specialised training and mentoring to officials over the next three months, enabling them to identify and implement AI-based solutions in governance. Each officer is expected to select one key problem in their department to be addressed through AI, with selected proposals taken forward as pilot projects.
Sridhar Babu said the state had already launched the Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX), the country’s first AI-driven data exchange, which is serving as a model for other states. The minister said that over 300 citizen services would be made available through AI platforms. “AI is not about replacing humans, it is about making the government sharper, quicker and closer to citizens,” he added.
Senior officials, including Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, were present at the launch.