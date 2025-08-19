AI-powered citizen services to 1 crore people by 2027: Sridhar

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government aims to deliver AI-powered citizen services to one crore people by 2027, asserted IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday.

Speaking at the Dr MCR HRD Institute after inaugurating a three-day training programme for 250 officials from 20 departments, Sridhar Babu recalled that the state government aims to build a $5 billion AI economy, backed by initiatives such as an AI City, an AI University and an AI Innovation Hub.

The training programme is being organised by the Emerging Technologies Wing under the theme “AI-led Digital Transformation — Champions & Catalysts”.