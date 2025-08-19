Arguing with cops not obstruction of duty: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday made it clear that the police cannot invoke Section 353 of the IPC against anyone for merely arguing with them, as it does not amount to “obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties”.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti observed that Section 353 applies only when there is assault or use of criminal force on a public servant with the intention of deterring him from performing official duties. “Mere arguments cannot be brought under its ambit,” the judge stated.