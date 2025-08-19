Blue pinkgill mushroom spotted for first time in Khammam forest

KHAMMAM: Forest staff patrolling the Puligundala forest area recorded the first-ever sighting of the blue pinkgill mushroom (Entoloma hochstetteri) in the Khammam division. Similar sightings were reported from Kagaznagar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district earlier.

Commonly known as the sky-blue mushroom, Entoloma hochstetteri is noted for its vivid blue cap and contrasting pink to purplish gills. Native to New Zealand, its presence in India is considered exceptionally rare. While many species of the Entoloma genus are toxic, the edibility of this mushroom in India remains unknown. Scientists worldwide continue to study the biochemical basis of its unusual colouration.

Forest officials said the discovery adds to the biodiversity value of the forests and focuses the importance of conserving habitats that shelter rare and lesser-known organisms.

“This discovery underscores the ecological significance of our forests,” district forest officer Siddhartha Vikram Singh told TNIE. “Documenting and protecting such rare fungi is as important as conserving large mammals or tree species, since they are all part of the delicate web of life.”