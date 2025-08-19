Telangana HC quashes 2021 case against Bhatti, Uttam

The Telangana High Court on Monday quashed criminal proceedings against Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in a case linked to a farmers’ rally held in January 2021.

The case, registered in 2023, invoked IPC Sections 143, 147, 341 and 290. It arose from a protest on January 19, 2021, demanding repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws and rollback of fuel price hikes. Justice K Lakshman noted there was no evidence of provocative speeches by the petitioners.

The court held that continuing proceedings against the leaders would amount to abuse of law and ordered the case to be closed.