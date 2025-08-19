Telangana too a victim of ‘vote chori’: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that “vote theft” is taking place across the country, including in Telangana.

Addressing the gathering at the Tank Bund, where he laid the foundation stone for a statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, the chief minister said: “Nobody has the right to steal votes. Conspiracies are happening in Telangana too. People should verify whether their votes are valid.” Revanth announced that he, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, would join Rahul Gandhi’s “Voter Adhikar Yatra” in Bihar.

He accused the BJP of manipulating election results in Maharashtra and claimed that one crore bogus votes were added within four months between the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. Revanth also referred to the deletion of 65 lakh votes in Bihar, accusing the Election Commission of India of failing to address questions raised by the Congress.