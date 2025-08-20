CM Revanth Reddy calls for lowering Assembly poll age to 21, terms it a historic reform

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the Congress will push for a historic reform by enabling youth aged 21 and above to contest for Assembly elections, calling it a revolutionary step to bring youth into politics.

At present, only 25 years and above are entitled to contest in the Assembly elections.

Speaking after paying Tributes To Rajiv Gandhi On 81st Birth Anniversary near Secretariat along with his Cabinet and party colleagues, the Chief Minister invoked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s enduring legacy, portraying him as an icon of youth empowerment, transparency, and technological transformation.

"Rajiv Gandhi gave voting rights to every Indian above the age of 18, ensuring that the youth decide the future of the nation. Today, inspired by the same spirit, we want to give every 21-year-old the opportunity to shape lawmaking in the Assembly," he said.