Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka orders snipping off of unsafe cables

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has instructed officials to take up the removal of dangerous cable wires hanging from electricity poles across the state. Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the growing risk posed by dangling wires and stressed that the issue is no longer just an administrative lapse but a direct threat to public safety.

He pointed out that several notices were served to cable operators throughout the last year, giving them sufficient time to remove unauthorised or dangerously hanging cables. However, since the operators did not respond in the required manner, the situation has now escalated into a matter of grave concern. Expressing anger at the negligence, Bhatti made it clear that there would be no further relaxation or leniency on the matter. He firmly directed all concerned officials and staff to focus immediately on clearing cable wires from electricity poles across the state.

The Deputy CM also instructed that strict action must be taken against anyone involved in setting up unauthorised electricity connections. Such connections, he said, should be identified and removed without delay.

Bhatti emphasised that electricity connections should only be arranged by authorised Electricity Department staff, since connections made by untrained individuals without technical knowledge are not only illegal but also pose a serious risk to human lives.

The deputy CM also directed the officials to speed up the long-pending works related to laying underground electricity cables in Hyderabad. He reviewed the DPR submitted by the consultant for establishing a comprehensive underground electricity cable network and asked officials to accelerate the process so that citizens can benefit from a safer and more reliable power supply.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to power supply and consumption in view of abundant water availability through various lift irrigation schemes. Bhatti noted that proper power management is essential for ensuring uninterrupted functioning of these projects.