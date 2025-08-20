IMD predicts brief relief after rains lash Telangana

HYDERABAD/MULUGU/BHUPALPALLY/ JAGTIAL/ADILABAD : After nearly a week of heavy showers, Telangana is likely to see a brief spell of sunshine starting Wednesday, with rainfall activity expected only in a few isolated places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any red or orange alerts for the state, though a yellow alert continues for select districts.
On Tuesday, several parts of north Telangana witnessed heavy downpours. According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Eturnagaram in Mulugu recorded the highest rainfall, 19.1 cm.
Car of 3 missing women found
Two days after three Telangana women — Haseena, Afrin and Sameena went missing when their car was swept away by floodwaters in Maharashtra, rescue teams found the vehicle under a bridge near Mukramabad in Nanded district on Tuesday morning. The car was located about 24 km from the spot where they were last seen.
Sameena’s saree and Afrin’s burqa were found inside the car, while search operations are still underway. It may be recalled that the three women, residents of TR Nagar in Jagtial, had gone to attend an event in Maharashtra. On their return journey on Sunday, their car was swept away by floods in Nanded district.
NDRF rescues four in Mulugu
Four individuals, including a shepherd and three fishermen from Kalwapalli village in Tadvai mandal, were stranded in a forest area on Monday evening after heavy water flow in a stream prevented them from returning. The forest department has closed the Bogatha Waterfall in Wazeedu mandal after heavy inflows. Pilgrims have been barred from visiting the
Sammakka-Sarlamma temple in Medaram of Tadvai mandal as a precautionary measure.
Record rains
Eturnagaram in Mulugu recorded the highest rainfall 19.1 cm
Mangapet 18.7 cm
Venkatapuram 12.1 cm
Adilabad’s Jainad mandal 11.68 cm
state’s highest single-day rainfall was recorded in
Bhadradri Kothagudem (Palvancha) 8.98 cm
Rs 335 crore needed to repair canals: Uttam
Hyderabad: Recent rains have caused 177 breaches and damages across tanks, canals and lifts in Telangana, with restoration costs estimated at over Rs 335 crore. Nearly 3,500 temporary repairs have already been carried out, with Adilabad, Mulugu, Mahbubnagar and Suryapet reporting the highest damage.
At a review meeting on Tuesday, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to prioritise permanent restoration works and warned that negligence in flood management would not be tolerated. He asked irrigation officials to stay vigilant on rising reservoir inflows, take preventive measures against flood damage and ensure timely water supply to farmers during the crop season.
During a video conference with senior officials, the minister stressed that balancing flood management with irrigation needs was the government’s foremost priority.
He noted that inflows in the Krishna basin had risen sharply — 2.18 lakh cusecs at Jurala, 3.95 lakh cusecs outflow at Nagarjunasagar, and Srisailam holding 198.81 tmcft against its gross capacity of 215.81 tmcft. NSP had 297.15 tmcft, close to its full capacity of 312.05 tmcft. In the Godavari basin, the SRSP was holding 73.37 tmcft (against 90.30 tmcft capacity), while Singur stood at 19.48 tmcft compared to 14.91 tmcft last year.