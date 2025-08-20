IMD predicts brief relief after rains lash Telangana

HYDERABAD/MULUGU/BHUPALPALLY/ JAGTIAL/ADILABAD : After nearly a week of heavy showers, Telangana is likely to see a brief spell of sunshine starting Wednesday, with rainfall activity expected only in a few isolated places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any red or orange alerts for the state, though a yellow alert continues for select districts.

On Tuesday, several parts of north Telangana witnessed heavy downpours. According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Eturnagaram in Mulugu recorded the highest rainfall, 19.1 cm.

Car of 3 missing women found

Two days after three Telangana women — Haseena, Afrin and Sameena went missing when their car was swept away by floodwaters in Maharashtra, rescue teams found the vehicle under a bridge near Mukramabad in Nanded district on Tuesday morning. The car was located about 24 km from the spot where they were last seen.

Sameena’s saree and Afrin’s burqa were found inside the car, while search operations are still underway. It may be recalled that the three women, residents of TR Nagar in Jagtial, had gone to attend an event in Maharashtra. On their return journey on Sunday, their car was swept away by floods in Nanded district.

NDRF rescues four in Mulugu

Four individuals, including a shepherd and three fishermen from Kalwapalli village in Tadvai mandal, were stranded in a forest area on Monday evening after heavy water flow in a stream prevented them from returning. The forest department has closed the Bogatha Waterfall in Wazeedu mandal after heavy inflows. Pilgrims have been barred from visiting the

Sammakka-Sarlamma temple in Medaram of Tadvai mandal as a precautionary measure.

Record rains

Eturnagaram in Mulugu recorded the highest rainfall 19.1 cm

Mangapet 18.7 cm

Venkatapuram 12.1 cm

Adilabad’s Jainad mandal 11.68 cm

state’s highest single-day rainfall was recorded in

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Palvancha) 8.98 cm