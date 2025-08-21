ECI to revise voters list in Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) ahead of Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection, Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said on Wednesday.

He explained the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on September 2 and SSR for Jubilee Hills will be conducted from September 2 to 17. All residents of the constituency who are 18 years of age as of July 1 may enrol as voters.

Claims and objections can be filed during this period, and their disposal will be completed by September 25. The final publication of electoral rolls will take place on September 30.

The total number of voters in Jubilee Hills as of August 20 stands at 3,92,403, including 2,04,165 males, 1,88,213 females, and 25 others.

The constituency has 329 polling stations across 132 locations.