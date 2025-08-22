Rural infra projects worth over Rs 2K crore to be launched on Aug 22 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, alias Seethakka, on Thursday revealed that the government will commence 1,01,589 rural infrastructure works, to be carried out at a total estimated cost of Rs 2,199 crore, on August 22.

Seethakka, along with SC and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, unveiled the Panula Jatara 2025 at the Secretariat here.

Later, speaking to reporters, Seethakka said that under the ‘Panula Jatara’, the government will undertake the construction of gram panchayat, Anganwadi buildings, cattle sheds, check dams, plastic waste units, community toilets, rural roads, toilets in schools, and other rural infrastructure projects.

She urged all people’s representatives to participate in the foundation-laying ceremonies during Panula Jatara in their respective constituencies.