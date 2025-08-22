Ryots turn to nano fertilisers to overcome urea shortage in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR : Hit by acute shortage of urea, Telangana farmers, encouraged by the government’s initiatives, are slowly turning to nano urea. This is especially so in Rajanna-Sircilla district, which has witnessed a significant surge in nano urea sales.

According to District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Afzal Begam, the Rajanna-Sircilla farmers require about 13,000 MT of urea but the district has received only 3,200 MT, which is being distributed with priority given to small and medium farmers.

“At the same time, to overcome this problem of urea shortage, we are promoting and encouraging farmers to use nano urea,” the DAO said.

“Our appeal to farmers is not to panic. Use nano urea instead of solid urea. Nano urea is a nanotechnology-based liquid fertiliser that provides nitrogen to plants,” she further said.