Urea shortage: Frustration grows as queues get longer in Telangana

MAHBUBABAD/SANGAREDDY : The shortage of urea has led to farmers complaining of being forced into long queues and overcharging.

In Mahbubabad district, farmers alleged that private fertiliser dealers are creating an artificial scarcity. “We go to the PACS repeatedly, but they give only one or two bags each. In private shops, the same urea bag is sold for `350 against the normal price of `266, and they demand we buy pesticides along with it,” said Bhukya Ramaswamy, a farmer from Maripeda mandal.

Farmers said they have been waiting outside societies and shops from early morning until closing time, with some even collapsing in queues. The problem has been reported in Maripeda, Jangaon and surrounding areas of the erstwhile Warangal district.

B Lakhya, a farmer from Mallammakunta Thanda in Maripeda mandal headquarters of Mahbubabad district, fainted while waiting in a queue and fell on the road, sustaining a head injury in the process. He was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

On Thursday morning, scores of farmers blocked National Highway-563 at Maripeda, demanding immediate supplies. Police rushed to the spot and persuaded them to disperse, restoring traffic.

Similar protests were reported in Siddipet and Medak districts, where farmers sat on the crossroads at Ramayampet and Narsapur, leading to heated exchanges with police. In Mustabad, protests led by BRS workers saw slogans raised against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “For the past two days we have been waiting, leaving all our work, but we still have no urea. What should we do?” asked a group of protesting farmers.

District officials, however, denied any shortage. Mahbubabad District Agricultural Officer M Vijaya Nirmala said, “Whenever we receive stock, we distribute it to PACS and private dealers. At present, there are 130 MT with PACS and 208 MT with private dealers.”