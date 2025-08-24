KTR writes to Bhatti on powerloom workers’ woes

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Saturday wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, urging the Congress government to take immediate action on the financial crisis faced by powerloom workers in Sircilla.

He expressed concern that workers are struggling due to pending bills of Rs 35.48 crore and an electricity subsidy of Rs 101.77 crore yet to be released. Rama Rao demanded that the government clear these dues at the earliest. He stated that Sircilla, known for its powerloom industry, has around 25,000 looms in operation and pointed out that units earlier classified under the cottage industry category, enjoying a 50% electricity subsidy, were reclassified as SSI units under Industry-3 due to lack of awareness.

Rama Rao recalled that, as per High Court orders, arrears of `35.48 crore were incurred by 127 SSI units and 191 other units. With workers unable to bear this burden, many looms are on the verge of closure. He further noted that the Siricilla Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) is also in financial distress due to the non-release of the Rs 101.77 crore subsidy, leaving it unable to pay power purchase charges to TGNPDCL.

Rama Rao appealed to the government to waive arrears and release subsidies.