Telangana policewomen face gender bias, long hours and harassment at work

HYDERABAD: After the first state-level conference for women police, Telangana police officials identified several key challenges faced by women on duty. In a press note, the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy said women personnel in SHE Teams and Bharosa Centres are overburdened with work. Instances of gender bias, limited career advancement, workplace harassment and irregular long hours often affect their personal and family responsibilities.

Many police stations also lack basic facilities such as restrooms, changing rooms and resting spaces. Officials stressed the need for targeted leadership training and equal promotion opportunities. Currently, women constitute just 8.6% of Telangana’s police force, below the national average of 12.32%.

The three-day conference concluded with recommendations for long-term reforms, including: adopting a unified nomenclature across ranks by phasing out gender-specific titles like WPC/WSI; assigning women to traffic duties for visibility and public trust; ensuring at least 10% representation in all advanced training modules, to be increased over time; and assigning women across functional verticals on par with men, with yearly rotations and a common roster.

Other suggestions included procedural guidelines for spouse-ground transfers to maintain a single household, and allocation of two electric two-wheelers for the exclusive use of women personnel at every station and wing.