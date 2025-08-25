Telangana

Man accused of raping five-year-old in Telangana escapes jail, caught

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old remand prisoner escaped from Cherlapally Central Jail on Sunday evening and was recaptured within three hours. Prison officials said the undertrial, identified as Shams Qamar, fled around 4.30 pm and was caught at 7.15 pm.

Qamar is an accused in a rape and murder case registered at the Uppal police station on August 12.

According to police, he allegedly lured a five-year-old boy into the bushes, raped and killed him. A missing person’s case was initially booked, which was later altered to include murder and POCSO charges.

