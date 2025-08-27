ED arrests former director of Sahiti Infratec in Rs 360 crore scam

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday arrested Sandu Purnachandra Rao, former director of Sahiti Infratec Ventures India Pvt. Ltd. (SIVIPL), in connection with a Rs 360 crore real estate scam.

The probe was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by Telangana police against SIVIPL, its managing director B Lakshminarayana and others for luring buyers through a ‘pre-launch offer’ for a world-class residential gated community.

The company collected huge sums from prospective buyers but failed to deliver the promised flats or refund the money. Over 700 homebuyers were defrauded of nearly Rs 360 crore.

ED investigation revealed that SIVIPL had neither RERA nor HMDA approvals for its projects and and failed to maintain an escrow account. Instead, investor funds were routed through multiple bank accounts and collected in cash.