Families of Telangana migrant workers seek CM's intervention to free kin from Bahrain jail

NIZAMABAD: Families of five migrant workers from Telangana on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to provide legal assistance for the release of their kin lodged at a jail in Bahrain.

The five — Nikidi Limbadry (Nizamabad-Dichpally), Karrolla Laxmi Narasimham (Nizamabad-Mallaram), Thimmajada Santhosh (Nizamabad-Thirmanpally), Govind Rakesh (Jagtial-Ratnapur) and Bantu Babu (Rajanna Siricilla-Kondapur) — were among 19 persons sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by a Bahrain court in a food safety case. They were accused of changing expiry labels on food items at the behest of their company’s management.

The families met Nizamabad Rural MLA R Bhupathi Reddy, who advised them to submit a joint representation in the Pravasi Prajavani programme at Praja Bhavan. Accordingly, the families — including mothers of four of the men and a sister — visited Hyderabad and presented their plea.