Niti Aayog highlights Moringa cultivation success in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Niti Aayog has highlighted the success of Moringa cultivation in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, noting that farmers recorded higher earnings within the first season, compared to traditional crops.

In its report “Stories of Change – Aspirational Districts and Blocks”, Niti Aayog said Moringa was not only generating income but also addressing health issues such as anaemia and sickle cell anaemia.

According to the report, 415 acres were brought under Moringa cultivation in one year, with 100 acres under dedicated plantations and about 300 acres grown as an intercrop with oil palm and other crops. Farmers were informed that 1,000 Moringa trees per acre could generate around Rs 2 lakh in 7–8 months, along with an additional Rs 20,000 from leaf sales.

The district administration promoted Moringa as an option to tackle both income and nutrition challenges in the tribal-dominated region. It was introduced as part of an integrated farming approach, combined with vegetable intercropping, poultry, goat rearing and aquaculture through small farm ponds.