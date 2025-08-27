Niti Aayog highlights Moringa cultivation success in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Niti Aayog has highlighted the success of Moringa cultivation in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, noting that farmers recorded higher earnings within the first season, compared to traditional crops.
In its report “Stories of Change – Aspirational Districts and Blocks”, Niti Aayog said Moringa was not only generating income but also addressing health issues such as anaemia and sickle cell anaemia.
According to the report, 415 acres were brought under Moringa cultivation in one year, with 100 acres under dedicated plantations and about 300 acres grown as an intercrop with oil palm and other crops. Farmers were informed that 1,000 Moringa trees per acre could generate around Rs 2 lakh in 7–8 months, along with an additional Rs 20,000 from leaf sales.
The district administration promoted Moringa as an option to tackle both income and nutrition challenges in the tribal-dominated region. It was introduced as part of an integrated farming approach, combined with vegetable intercropping, poultry, goat rearing and aquaculture through small farm ponds.
The report noted that Moringa leaves were encouraged for household consumption and animal feed to address nutritional deficiencies.
The report cited the example of Jameel, a farmer from Mylaram village, who used Moringa leaves to feed poultry and is now planning to expand into quail farming.
Officials expect more farmers to adopt the crop in the coming seasons.
Growth story
415 acres under Moringa cultivation in Bhadradri-Kothagudem
100 acres dedicated, 300 acres intercropped with oil palm
Rs 2 lakh per acre in 7–8 months, plus Rs 20,000 from leaves is the income potential
Promoted as part of integrated farming with poultry, goat rearing, aquaculture
Moringa leaves encouraged for household use and animal feed
Centre considers Moringa integral to Anaemia Mukt Bharat