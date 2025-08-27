Telangana HC bars HYDRAA from interfering with two prime plots

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday restrained the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and other authorities from interfering with the possession of two private plots in Madhapur, Serilingampally mandal.

The judge passed the order while hearing petitions filed by Y Jagal Reddy and Y Venkat Reddy, who alleged illegal interference by HYDRAA and the GHMC in their lands located in Survey Nos. 66 and 67.

In the first case, Jagal Reddy sought protection over Plot No. 3, measuring 1,190 sq yd, purchased in 1998 and later regularised under GO 456 of March 26, 2008. He alleged HYDRAA attempted to take “symbolic possession” of his land at 3 am on August 21 without prior notice, and also sought damages of Rs 50 lakh.

HYDRAA argued that the Jubilee Enclave Owners’ Welfare Association had complained that the land was earmarked for a park and said a notice had been issued in January seeking ownership documents, to which the petitioner responded with records.

The court, after reviewing earlier documents, observed that the petitioner holds prima facie valid title and that the land is not classified as a park. HYDRAA was directed to remove signboards placed on the property. The case was adjourned to September 18 to be heard with related matters.

In the second case, Venkat Reddy, who owns Plot No. 4 measuring 845 sq yd, complained that HYDRAA demolished his compound wall and watchman room without notice, violating his constitutional rights. He sought parity with the earlier order, which the court accepted, directing HYDRAA not to disturb possession and to remove signboards erected on his land.