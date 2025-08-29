Tracks flooded, 76 trains cancelled as heavy rains lash Telangana

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains lashing Telangana, resulting in flooding of railway tracks, especially in Kamareddy, Bhiknur-Talmadla and Akanpet-Medak sections of the Hyderabad Division, several train services were cancelled by the South Central Railway (SCR).

According to SCR officials, flooding led to suspension of all train operations on the track connecting Akanapet, Kamareddy and Nizamabad, impacting as many as 135 train services.

They said that due to inundation of tracks, 76 trains were cancelled, 18 partially cancelled, five rescheduled and 36 diverted. Among the main train service cancellations were Akola-Purna (17683/17684), Tirupati-Adilabad (17405/ 17406), Adilabad-Nanded (17409/17410), Kacheguda-Nizamabad (77643), Medak-Kacheguda (57302), and several Hyderabad suburban services, including Malkajgiri-Siddipet (77653/77654/77655/ 77656). Trains on the Bidar-Kalaburagi, Karimnagar-Bodhan and Kazipet-Balharshah routes have also been hit with multiple cancellations.

Diversions were implemented for long-distance services to maintain connectivity. For instance, the Nagarsol-Kacheguda (17662) and Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kacheguda (17606) trains were rerouted via Parbhani, Parli, Vikarabad and Secunderabad. Similarly, the Tirupati-Hisar (07717) and Narsapur-Nagarsol (12787) trains were diverted through alternative routes, skipping several scheduled stoppages.

Partial cancellations were also enforced on routes such as Bhadrachalam-Balharshah (17033/17034), Secunderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar (17233/17234), and Guntakal-Bodhan (57411) due to waterlogging. The SCR authorities said that restoration works are underway and efforts are being made to normalise services at the earliest.