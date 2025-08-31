Man dies five days after wife chops his hands off in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old woman allegedly killed her 45-year-old husband and attempted suicide over financial issues at their apartment in KPHB Phase VI under KPHB police station limits.

The couple, Ramakrishna Reddy and Ramya Krishna, migrated from Guntur about 20 years ago and had no children. Police said they were under debts of nearly `50 lakh and had decided to end their lives about a week ago.

According to investigators, Ramya first cut her husband’s hands on Monday, and the next day attacked his stomach and throat. He died on Friday morning, due to suspected haemorrhage. She then tried to kill herself by cutting her throat and stabbing her stomach but on Saturday morning she called Dial 100.