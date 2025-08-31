Telangana HC orders bank to release benefits to missing man’s kin

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court directed Indian Bank to release pending terminal benefits of late V Francees, missing since 2004, in favour of his wife Vanapatla Suguna Kumari. The court also asked the bank to consider a compassionate appointment for one of her children, citing her medical condition.

Francees, who joined the bank in 1991 and was promoted as Assistant Manager in New Delhi in February 2004, went missing on September 30, 2004. Despite efforts, he could not be traced, and a police report in 2010 confirmed him untraceable. Under Section 108 of the Indian Evidence Act, the court presumed him legally dead.

Suguna Kumari, battling cancer, approached the high court after the bank failed to act despite her obtaining a legal heir certificate in 2012. Taking note of her situation, the HC directed release of all retirement benefits and dues within eight weeks and ordered a job for one of her children based on qualifications.

The court also imposed costs of `50,000 on the respondents to be paid to the director, Sainik Welfare, Hyderabad, within eight weeks with proof to be filed before the Registry.